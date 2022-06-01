Google Stadia Pro: Diese Spiele sind im Juni kostenlos

Grundsätzlich kannst du bei Google Stadia mit einem Pro-Abo etwas mehr als 50 Spiele auf einmal ohne weitere Kosten freischalten und spielen. Das Pro-Abo kostet 9,99 Euro monatlich, die Spiele nichts. Sie sind kostenlos spielbar, solange du ein aktives Pro-Abo hast. Kündigst du, kannst du die Spiele erst wieder spielen, wenn du erneut zahlst. Die Spielstände bleiben erhalten.
Neue kostenlose Spiele für Stadia Pro von Google
Die Auswahl der Spiele variiert. Jeden Monat fallen einige Spiele aus der Liste der freischaltbaren Spiele und andere kommen dazu. Wenn du regelmäßig ein Nutzer des Pro-Abos bist, kannst du so im Laufe der Zeit eine Reihe von Spielen freischalten. Seit dem Start von Stadia Ende 2019 wären es etwa 150 Spiele gewesen.
Diese Spiele sind seit 1. Juni freischaltbar, wenn du Google Stadia Pro nutzt.
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Lake
- Deathrun TV
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Golf with Your Friends
- TOHU
- Ben 10: Power Trip
Weiterhin freischaltbar sind
- World War Z: Aftermath
- City Legends: Curse of the Crimeson Shadow
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Chicken Police: Pain it Red!
- Darksiders III
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Dreamworks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
- Wavetale
- Saints Row: Re-Elected
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Cake Bash
- Control Ultimate Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- Wave Break
- Killer Queen Black
- GRIME
- It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains
- Epistory – Typing Chronicles
- Terraria
- The Darkside Detective
- PixelJunk Raiders
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- République
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season
- Destroy All Humans
- Wreckfest
- Unto the End
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Nanotale
- Merek’s Market
- Phogs
- One Hand Clapping
- Dawn of the Monsters
- Adam Wolfe
- Race with Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Darkside Genesis
- Darwood
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
- Outriders
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Kaze and the Wild Mask
Hier findest du alle freischaltbaren Spiele direkt bei Stadia.
Diese Spiele verlassen Stadia
Allerdings verlassen auch einige Spiele immer wieder das Pro-Abo. Diese Spiele waren nur bis zum 31. Mai freischaltbar.
- The Falconeer Warrior Edition
- Foreclosed
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Blue Fire
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
Übrigens: Bei Stadia gibt es auch komplett kostenlose Spiele (auch ohne Pro-Abo). Dabei handelt es sich um
- Crayta
- Destiny 2
- Hitman – Free Starter Pack
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Super Animal Royal
- Nine to Five (Early Access)
- PUBG: Battlegrounds