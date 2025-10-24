So wurde ich beim Bierklauen verhaftet: 5 starke Ideen für geniale Bilder

Zugegeben: Ich nutze täglich verschiedene KI-Tools, um produktiv zu arbeiten. Aber trotzdem bastle ich auch einfach zum Spaß gern KI-Bilder. Mal bin ich ein Lego-Männchen, mal ein lebendig gewordenes Fischstäbchen, mal der Terminator persönlich. Und ich merke, dass viele offenbar ähnlich ticken. Überall posten Leute ihre KI-Bilder, teilen Prompts und suchen ständig nach neuen Ideen. Deshalb will ich hier künftig regelmäßig ein paar dieser kreativen Einfälle vorstellen. Ich stoße ständig auf großartige Beispiele, die weit über das übliche „Haha, ich bin eine Actionfigur!“ hinausgehen – und da ich selbst gern herumprobiere, will ich meine liebsten Fundstücke und Experimente einfach mit dir teilen. Bevor ich dir gleich fünf Ideen zeige, ein paar grundsätzliche Dinge zur Erstellung von KI-Bildern:

So erstellst du ein gelungenes KI-Bild von dir

Wenn du gerade erst ins Thema einsteigst, bist du vielleicht über das Wort Prompt gestolpert. Das ist im Grunde nichts anderes als eine textbasierte Beschreibung oder Anweisung, die du einer KI gibst, damit sie ein bestimmtes Ergebnis erzeugt – etwa ein Bild oder einen Text.

Willst du ein Porträt von dir selbst erstellen lassen, such dir zunächst ein gutes Ausgangsfoto. Je klarer man dich darauf erkennt und je besser das Licht ist, desto realistischer und ähnlicher wird das Ergebnis.

Es gibt jede Menge Plattformen, mit denen du Bilder generieren kannst. Ich habe für meine Beispiele die App Nano Banana genutzt – das ist das Bild-Tool in der Gemini-App. Die gibt’s sowohl für iPhone als auch für Android, und du kannst Gemini natürlich auch im Browser verwenden.

Wähle dort einfach das Tool zur Bildgenerierung, lade dein Selfie als Vorlage hoch und gib dann einen der Prompts ein, die ich dir weiter unten zeige. Alternativ kannst du auch die Seite Google Whisk nutzen. Dort kannst du nämlich im Gegensatz zur Gemini-App das Seitenverhältnis auswählen und bekommst dein Bild sogar ohne Wasserzeichen.

Die 6 Bausteine für starke KI-Bild-Prompts

Ein guter Prompt folgt meist einer klaren Struktur. Diese sechs Punkte helfen dir, deine Idee präzise umzusetzen:

Motiv: Was steht im Mittelpunkt? Beschreibe Personen, Tiere oder Objekte konkret: „eine rothaarige Frau mit Sommersprossen“ funktioniert besser als „eine Frau“. Erwähne auch, dass die Person auf dem Bild exakt dir entsprechen soll. Visueller Stil: Soll das Ganze wie ein Foto aussehen, als Comic, Aquarell, 3D-Render oder digital gemalt? Umgebung: Wo spielt die Szene? In den Bergen, einer futuristischen Stadt, auf einer Blumenwiese oder wo auch immer. Stimmung & Licht: Welche Atmosphäre willst du? Beschreibe Beleuchtung und Farben: „goldene Stunde“, „Neonlicht“, „warme Töne“ usw. Bildkomposition: Welche Perspektive möchtest du? Nahaufnahme, Vogelperspektive, Selfie-Winkel, Weitwinkel – so steuerst du Dynamik und Bildwirkung. Technische Details: Feinschliff wie Auflösung (4K, hochauflösend), Seitenverhältnis (16:9, quadratisch) oder Effekte wie Tiefenschärfe und filmische Körnung.

Je genauer du diese Elemente kombinierst, desto näher kommst du deiner Vorstellung. Die meisten Prompts unten sind auf Englisch – sie funktionieren auch auf Deutsch, aber erfahrungsgemäß setzt die KI englische Anweisungen etwas präziser um. Probier einfach beides aus!

Meine 5 Vorschläge für kreative Porträts von dir

Kopiere dir die Prompts aus meinen Beispielen, füge sie bei Gemini ein, lies sie aufmerksam durch und passe sie an, bis sie perfekt zu dir passen. Du kannst Kleidung, Pose oder Stimmung natürlich komplett verändern. Am besten lernst du, was funktioniert, indem du spielst, variierst und experimentierst.

Prompt 1: Verhaftet!

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren Flat vintage 1980’s snapshot photograph of a nervous looking guy (keep all the facial expressions from uploaded pic) in casual outfit held by an middle aged determined looking man in a sheriff’s uniform. The police grips the arm with one hand and holds a sixpack of beer in the other, presenting it proudly. Captured outdoors at night against a gas station, lit with harsh flash, showing muted faded colors, film grain, light leaks, and a candid off-center framing that evokes authentic 80’s nostalgia

Ein Glück, das Bild ist lediglich KI-generiert.

Das ist das Motiv, das du oben schon als Artikelbild siehst – und ja, es zeigt glücklicherweise meine bisher einzige „Verhaftung“. Mit demselben Prompt habe ich beim Ausprobieren ganz unterschiedliche Ergebnisse bekommen: Mal halte ich das Bier, mal der Polizist, mal lächeln wir beide, einmal umarmen wir uns sogar. Wenn du mit einem Bild nicht zufrieden bist: Versuch es also einfach erneut (am besten in einem neuen Chat), oder ändere den Prompt leicht ab.

Übrigens stammt die Ursprungsidee aus einem Prompt, bei dem ein Cop ein wildes Tier verhaftet hat, das beim Kiffen erwischt wurde. Wenn du lieber das ausprobieren willst statt der Supermarkt-Version mit dem eigenen Foto, kann ich den Prompt gern wieder raussuchen.^^

Prompt 2: Hoch hinaus!



Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren

Use the exact same face from the uploaded photo — do not change anything about the facial structure, skin tone, sunglasses, or cap, only add a slight smile. Maintain the exact expression and facial features. A hyper-realistic cinematic portrait of a man in his mid-40s standing on the edge of a very tall skyscraper overlooking a bustling Philippine metropolis at night. He wears a red and white jersey jacket with a bold letter „W“ on the left side, blue jeans, a cream baseball cap with the name „Wilson“ on the front, and red and white Nike sneakers. His arms are wide open, as if embracing freedom. The scene is captured with a 360° wide-angle lens from above, showing a panoramic view of the city filled with glowing high-rise buildings, neon rooftop signs, busy streetlights, and the vibrant pulse of nightlife. The urban atmosphere is modern, calm, and fashionable, with a tense yet cool vibe. Natural nighttime lighting reflects off glass towers and bustling avenues, all captured with DSLR-level sharpness and clarity. The perspective emphasizes height, depth, and majesty, creating an elegant cityscape full of vibrant energy. High resolution, 4:3 landscape ratio.



Ehrlich? Ich bekomme schon beim Betrachten allein schwitzige Hände.

Diesen Prompt habe ich genau so übernommen, wie ich ihn online gefunden habe – inklusive der Zeile mit „Mitte 40“, auch wenn ich ein paar Tage älter bin. Du kannst natürlich alles anpassen, wenn dir beispielsweise der Stil der Klamotten so gar nicht entspricht.

Besonders der Hinweis auf den 360-Grad-Weitwinkel macht hier den Unterschied: Er sorgt für realistische Tiefe und eine eindrucksvolle Stadtszene.

Prompt 3: Golden Hour

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren Hyperrealistisches Porträt eines Mannes (Verwende das hochgeladene Bild als Hauptreferenz, behalte das echte Gesicht, die Frisur, den Hautton und die Körperproportionen unverändert bei), 8K, DSLR-Schärfe, kinoreife Beleuchtung, scharfer Fokus, natürliche Hautstruktur. Er wird von den letzten Strahlen eines goldenen Sonnenuntergangs auf einem Dach perfekt hinterleuchtet. Er trägt eine Jeansjacke und ein weißes T-Shirt, die ein starkes orangefarbenes Randlicht werfen. Tiefe, samtige Schatten auf der Vorderseite seines Gesichts, maximaler Bokeh-Hintergrund.

Ja, natürlich gelingen mit KI auch ganz „normale“ Bilder.

KI kann verrückte Dinge mit meinem Foto anstellen: Ich beim Fahrradfahren auf dem Mond, ich beim Sand essen, oder beim Schweben über den Wolken. Aber sie ist selbstverständlich auch super für realistische Porträts. Wenn du ein Bild von dir magst, aber mit dem Licht, dem Hintergrund oder deiner getragenen Kleidung nicht zufrieden bist, kannst du mit diesem Prompt nachhelfen und ein stimmungsvolles Porträt erzeugen.

PS: Hier habe ich mal die deutsche Prompt-Version genutzt. Teste ruhig beide Varianten und vergleiche die Unterschiede!

Bild 4: Stressiges Superhelden-Leben

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren A medium shot of [reference boy on the photo] in a superhero suit. — Realistic, cinematic portrait, medium shot composition of [reference boy on the photo]. He is seated on the top railing of a weathered, red-brown metal fire escape, with his legs dangling downwards and slightly bent. His body is slightly angled, and his head is turned to face the camera directly. His hair is styled naturally, reflecting the character’s typical appearance from the photo.His expression is thoughtful and slightly pensive. He wears a highly detailed, textured Spider-Man suit, featuring a primary red and blue color scheme. The suit has intricate black web patterns over the red sections on the chest, shoulders, forearms, lower legs, and feet. Blue sections are visible on the torso sides, upper arms, thighs, and shins, with subtle darker textured patterns. Black accents and paneling are visible on the shoulders, waist, and around the elbows and knees.The setting is an urban environment, specifically an old brick building with a rusty, red-brown fire escape. The fire escape’s metalwork is clearly visible with signs of age and patina. The background shows a clear, bright blue sky to the left and a warm-toned brown brick wall with a window frame to the right, slightly out of focus. Shot with a professional DSLR, using a telephoto lens (e.g., 85mm or 135mm) to create slight compression, medium shot composition.Shallow depth of field with sharp focus on the subject, subtle background blur. Golden hour lighting, with warm, directional light hitting the subject from the front-left, creating pronounced highlights on the suit and the fire escape. Long, soft shadows are cast on the brick wall. The overall scene is bathed in a warm, inviting glow. Pensive, contemplative, urban superhero, quiet moment of reflection, nostalgic.Dominant warm reds and blues from the suit, contrasting with the rusty red-browns of the fire escape and the warm brown tones of the brick wall. Bright, clear sky blue. Overall a warm, rich palette. Highly detailed, realistic texture on the suit and environment. Cinematic quality, high resolution, 8K, intricate details, photorealistic. Natural color grading, subtle film grain, sharp focus on the subject, balanced exposure. Negative prompt: no text, no logos, no watermarks, no extra limbs, no deformities, no blurry elements on the subject, no cartoonish features, avoid exaggerated features.

Der Superhelden-Alltag ist anders, als Ihr vielleicht denkt.

Einer meiner Favoriten, aber hier zickt Gemini manchmal. Das liegt daran, dass das Tool echte Superhelden-Kostüme oft nicht darstellen darf. Falls es nicht klappt, versuch’s mit Variationen wie „generic red-and-blue superhero suit“. Mit ein bisschen Geduld funktioniert’s meistens.

Das gilt übrigens generell: Weigert sich Gemini, ein Bild zu erstellen, reicht es einfach schon, die KI aufzufordern, es einfach nochmal zu probieren. Gern in Kombination mit dem Hinweis: „Letztes Mal hast du das auch umgesetzt“ oder so.

Prompt 5: Däumling

Hier Prompt ausklappen und kopieren Create a highly detailed, photorealistic macro photograph of an incredibly tiny version of the person from the uploaded image[keep the precise facial expression], scaled down to the size of a human thumb, affectionately hugging and clinging to the tip of a large adult thumb with their small arms wrapped around it. Preserve all key facial features, skin tone, hairstyle and texture, clothing, and pose from the uploaded image, but miniaturize them proportionally while adding a gentle, content expression if not already present. They wear cozy, fitted knit clothing adapted from the original outfit in subtle white-and-blue stripes for warmth. The thumb shows realistic skin texture with subtle wrinkles and a warm flesh tone. Soft, natural golden-hour lighting illuminates the scene, casting gentle shadows for depth. The background is a dreamy, out-of-focus warm beige mist, emphasizing intimacy and tenderness. Ultra-high resolution, 8K, sharp focus on the little person, cinematic composition, style matching the reference image’s realism.

Fühlt Ihr Euch manchmal auch total klein?

Diesen Prompt finde ich so gelungen, dass ich daraus sogar mit Grok ein kurzes Video gebastelt habe. Darin klettere ich auf einem Daumen herum. Das finde ich persönlich so witzig, dass ich dich dazu ermutigen möchte, das einfach auch mal zu probieren.

Der Trick bei diesem Bild liegt für mein Empfinden im Teil des Prompts, der die Körperproportionen verändert. Dadurch wirkt das Bild stimmiger und glaubwürdiger.

Mehr davon?

Sag mir gern, ob du Lust auf mehr solcher Prompt-Sammlungen hast – und ob du dir thematische Varianten wünschst, etwa Porträts für Frauen, saisonale Themen wie Halloween oder kreative Szenenideen.

Zum Schluss noch ein kleiner Hinweis: Verwende bitte nur Fotos, an denen du die Rechte hast – oder kläre vorher ab, ob du sie nutzen darfst. Mit KI kann man viel Unsinn anstellen, gerade bei Bildern und Videos – also: Spaß ja, aber mit Verantwortung.

Und auch, wenn ich mich hier als jemand geoutet habe, der gern alberne KI-Bilder von sich bastelt: Übertreib’s nicht. Denk auch an die Nachhaltigkeit. Tech-Giganten wie Google verbrauchen gigantische Mengen Energie für ihre KI-Systeme. Jede Anfrage, jedes generierte Bild, jeder KI-Song kostet Strom. Also ja: Nutze die Möglichkeiten – aber mit einem Bewusstsein dafür, was sie im Hintergrund verbrauchen.