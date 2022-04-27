Gratis-Games bei Google Stadia Pro: Diese Spiele sind im Mai kostenlos

Grundsätzlich kannst du bei Google Stadia mit einem Pro-Abo etwas mehr als 40 Spiele auf einmal ohne weitere Kosten freischalten und spielen. Das Pro-Abo kostet 9,99 Euro monatlich, die Spiele nichts. Sie sind kostenlos spielbar, solange du ein aktives Pro-Abo hast. Kündigst du, kannst du die Spiele erst wieder spielen, wenn du erneut zahlst. Die Spielstände bleiben erhalten.
Neue kostenlose Spiele für Stadia Pro von Google
Die Auswahl der Spiele variiert. Jeden Monat fallen einige Spiele aus der Liste der freischaltbaren Spiele und andere kommen dazu. Wenn du regelmäßig ein Nutzer des Pro-Abos bist, kannst du so im Laufe der Zeit eine Reihe von Spielen freischalten. Seit dem Start von Stadia Ende 2019 wären es etwa 140 Spiele gewesen.
Diese Spiele sind ab 1. Mai freischaltbar, wenn du Google Stadia Pro nutzt.
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
- Outriders
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Kaze and the Wild Mask
Weiterhin freischaltbar sind
- World War Z: Aftermath
- City Legends: Curse of the Crimeson Shadow
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Chicken Police: Pain it Red!
- Darksiders III
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Dreamworks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders
- Wavetale
- Saints Row: Re-Elected
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
- Cake Bash
- Control Ultimate Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- Wave Break
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay
- Killer Queen Black
- GRIME
- It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains
- Epistory – Typing Chronicles
- Terraria
- The Darkside Detective
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- PixelJunk Raiders
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- République
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season
- Destroy All Humans
- The Falconeer Warrior Edition
- Foreclosed
- Transformers: Battlegrounds
- Wreckfest
- Unto the End
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Nanotale
- Merek’s Market
- Phogs
- One Hand Clapping
- Dawn of the Monsters
- Adam Wolfe
- Race with Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Darkside Genesis
- Darwood
Hier findest du alle freischaltbaren Spiele direkt bei Stadia.
Diese Spiele verlassen Stadia
Allerdings verlassen auch einige Spiele immer wieder das Pro-Abo. Wolltest du sie bei Stadia kostenlos freischalten, solltest du dich beeilen – sie sind nur bis zum 30. April freischaltbar.
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange: Before The Storm
- Kemono Heroes
- Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince
- Floor Kids
Übrigens: Bei Stadia gibt es auch komplett kostenlose Spiele (auch ohne Pro-Abo). Dabei handelt es sich um
- Crayta
- Destiny 2
- Hitman – Free Starter Pack
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Super Animal Royal
- Nine to Five (Early Access)
- PUBG: Battlegrounds